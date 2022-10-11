Local weather balloons are launched to help track Tropical Depression Nicole

Weather balloons launched by the Midland branch of the National Weather Service help track the storm.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: When this story aired on TV, Nicole was still a category one hurricane. It has since been downgraded.)

Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on the east coast of Florida.

At landfall, it was a category one hurricane, producing significant damage along the coast, but nothing compared to the damage that Ian did.

Even though Florida is a long ways away from the Permian Basin, the National Weather Service office here still played a part in helping Floridians.

This was done by sending up weather balloons that collect atmospheric data here locally.