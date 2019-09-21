BEAUMONT, Texas — Rescuers found another driver dead in their car as Imelda's floodwaters receded.

A stalled vehicle was reported three miles west of Beaumont on I-10 around 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Texas DPS Trooper Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Troopers said a 2017 Dodge pickup truck was stalled in westbound I-10 during the flooding. After the water level went down, they found the driver dead in the vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson pronounced Mark Dukaj, 52, of Florida, dead at the scene, Davis said.

