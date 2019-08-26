The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is now a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds.

The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds, according to the NHC.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis declares State of Emergency urging Floridians to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

A tropical storm warning was in effect north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, Florida early Sunday morning. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.

Dorian is about 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, Dorian's minimum central pressure is 927 mb. It's still moving towards the west at 8 mph and will be impacting the Bahamas later Sunday with life-threatening storm surge and devastating winds. There is one more turn the storm is expected to take, to the north, as the storm crawls towards Florida.

Most of the models now shift Dorian east of Florida, remaining off the shore of Florida's east coast, but miles matter. A small change in distance of the eyewall can mean a big difference in weather.

Dorian update: Sept. 1, 7 a.m.

KHOU

Dorian update: Sept. 1, 7 a.m.

KHOU

The government of the Bahamas has issued a hurricane warning for several islands in the northwest region of that island chain. Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area of the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday.

Unsure of where Hurricane Dorian might strike, Florida residents watched the increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday and braced for what could be the most powerful storm to hit the state's east coast in nearly 30 years.

President Donald Trump — whose Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach was in the crosshairs — warned it could be an "absolute monster."

Trump said Friday he spoke with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as well as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, about preparations for the storm. Trump is traveling to Camp David in Maryland, where he will monitor the storm after he canceled his planned trip this weekend to Poland.

Trump says he will visit Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington on Sunday for a briefing before the storm is expected to make landfall.

Officials at Florida's largest airport say it will halt commercial flight operations early Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said in a statement Friday that airplanes will stop flying in and out of the airport starting at 2 a.m. Monday. Airport officials say that will give Orlando International Airport's 25,000 workers enough time to secure their homes and be with their families.

The airport had 47.7 million passengers travel through it last year.

Recent trends slow Dorian down on its approach to the Sunshine State, which gives us plenty of time to monitor the forecast.

"All indications are it's going to hit very hard and it's going to be very big," Trump said in a tweeted video, comparing Dorian to Hurricane Andrew, which obliterated thousands of homes south of Miami with winds topping 165 mph (266 kph) in 1992.

Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts.

RELATED: Here's everything you need to know about flood insurance

RELATED: Do you have your KHOU 11 severe weather guide?

RELATED: Surviving hurricane season