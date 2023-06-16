Water restrictions arise due to drought concerns

Hot temperatures and little rain in the forecast raise concern about water supply.

TEXAS, USA — With rain chances ending and extreme heat in our future, communities are beginning to become concerned about water resources. The City of Alpine, for instance, has issued its' Drought Contingency Plan in order to conserve water.

According to Alpine Interim Director of Utilities, Andrew Devaney, the city typically implements this plan when the difference between demand and supply for water surpasses a certain threshold. This is occurring now as the wells where the city gets its water from aren't able to keep up with the current demand.

The plan involves watering lawns on even or odd days of the month depending on house number as well as minimizing public use of water. Right now, the water restrictions are voluntary but they may become mandatory if conditions worsen. The plan goes into effect June 15th, 2023.

The community of Greenwood is implementing a similar plan which which is voluntary as well. The reasoning is similar to that of Alpine's, an increase in demand for lawn and garden irrigation. Water consumption typically increases in the summer months in order to keep lawns healthy, especially in the hot temps.

With little rain in the forecast, our supply of water (underground aquifers) won't be replenished. And as hot temps increase the demand for water, its likely that we'll see more of these voluntary restrictions arise across west Texas.