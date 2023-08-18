Dry conditions are causing increased fire danger in West Texas

The littlest things can set off big fires according to Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — People often forget just how easy it is to accidentally start fires, and that’s why you should always be careful when doing anything that might cause a blaze.

Because of the wide-open spaces we have in West Texas, combined with all the wind and dry grass you see on a daily basis, it could all be a recipe for disaster.

“Out here in West Texas we have a lot of wide-open spaces. So fires, if they get out of control, could go for miles before we can make a stop on them," Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryce Pruitt said. "A lot of times big fires, we have to stop them by clearing paths with heavy equipment or stop them at a road because they move faster than we can move across terrain in an off-road firetruck.”

And things get even more dangerous if any of this grass happens to be near businesses or homes.

“Vegetation up around homes [and] businesses that isn’t mowed, maintained [or] kept short can be a fire hazard to the actual structure,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt also said that it doesn’t take a whole lot for fires to get started in these dry conditions.

The littlest of things can sometimes be what sets off the biggest fires.

“A lot of times these fires that are out in open areas are often caused by cigarettes, vehicles that aren’t maintained, trailers that have dragging chains, welders working out in the fields causing sparks,” Pruitt said.