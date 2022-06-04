How 2022 drought conditions compare to the 2011 Texas drought

While dry conditions in Texas are concerning, it is nowhere near as bad as conditions in 2011.

TEXAS, USA — Drought conditions in Texas are getting increasingly worse due to a lack of beneficial rain. However, perspective is key.

In 2011, the State of Texas faced one of its worst droughts in history. We took a look at how the current drought conditions in Texas compare to 2011.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, on Oct. 4, 2011, 87.99% of the entire state was under "exceptional drought," the most severe drought condition rating. Only small parts of Texas in the El Paso area and a small portion of the Texas Panhandle were under "moderate drought" conditions.

Take a look at this staggering chart to see how severe the 2011 drought was.

Just one year prior to that devastating drought, in 2010, none of the state was under "exceptional drought."

As of April 12 of this year, drought conditions aren't nearly as bad as they were in 2011. Just north of Central Texas, Lampasas, Coryell, Hamilton and Mills counties are under "exceptional drought" conditions.

Webb and La Salle counties in South Texas are also among the counties included in the "exceptional drought" in April of this year.

Of course, parts of the Texas Panhandle and West Texas are experiencing "exceptional drought" as well, according to the 2022 U.S. Drought Monitor. The Texas A&M Forest Service shows there are a few fires in West Texas currently burning, but weeks ago, the wildfire situation in Texas was concerning.

KVUE has reported that because of current drought conditions, Lake Travis is 10 feet below its average this time of the year, which has some experts concerned. As below-normal precipitation and warmer and dryer weather continues, Texas State Climatologist John Nielson-Gammon said the problem will continue to get worse.

There is still some time left in the spring season for more rain chances to hopefully bring Texas some beneficial rain.