Creating a plan for the upcoming severe weather season

Here's some tips to keep you prepared.

TEXAS, USA — Having a severe weather plan important for you and your family.

You want to make these severe weather plans before a severe weather event occurs. Being prepared for severe weather can help save your life and others. In your plan you want to make sure you write down your basic information. Things like your name, address, phone number, age, and birthdate. It is good to also write down medical information and a contact list. Remember to include each member of your household name and basic information.

You also want to make sure you take this time to gather any important documents you may need and make copies. If you have pets it is great to include your pets in your plan as well. You can find emergency plan pintables online at weather.gov.

In your plan you want to make sure you go over your multiple ways you will receive alerts, watches, and warnings. It is important to discuss and go over where your safe space/spot is in your home.

Go over your safe space with family. Remember to keep as many walls between yourself and outside, lowest level of your home, no windows, and have space to sit down and cover your head with a helmet or pillows. Remember to practice your plans! If you live in a mobile home know where your alternate space is to seek shelter is.

If you get separated from your family make sure you discuss your safe meeting place and have a relative or friend that lives out of the area that you can contact and check in with. Go over your plan and practice it!

You also want to make sure you have a basic preparedness kit and go bag. Build a kit with enough supplies that will last you 72 hours. You will need non perishable food, a gallon of water for each person each day, medication, flashlight, first aid kit, weather radio, blankets, cash, important documents, personal care, and batteries. It is nice to even pack a comfort toy or even playing cards.