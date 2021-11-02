Cold weather causes vaccine drive-thru at Ratliff to close until next week

The vaccine MCH was planning to use is being reallocated to Ector Co. Health Department, ORMC, Monahans, Rankin, and Pecos.

ODESSA, Texas — "We’re just going to bundle up and keep on giving shots today!" - Christin Timmons, Medical Center Hospital, Chief Nursing Officer

...That was the motto for the day at Ratliff stadium.

Despite the cold weather on Wednesday the drive-thru stayed open extra late to get people vaccinated.

“The vaccine has to stay cold anyway," Timmons said. "But in regards to the people giving the vaccines well they have to wear gloves, surgical gloves, they’re in their hats, scarves, earmuffs, hand warmers, and heaters to stay warm."

With temperatures continuing to drop as we head into the rest of the week, Medical Center has decided to close the drive-thru until next Wednesday.

It might be cold but that’s not stopping @MCHOdessa from vaccinating people. The drive-thru at Ratliff will be open until 3 p.m. Tomorrow and Friday the drive-thru will be closed due to the weather. pic.twitter.com/n4PzENA6UW — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) February 10, 2021

“We just really wanted to be mindful of our volunteers," Timmons said. “We don’t want them sitting out here in the cold weather either and we have already seen the slowing of people getting outside to get the vaccine.”

So where is that vaccine the hospital was planning on using the rest of this week going?

To good use:

“We reallocated those to the health department, to ORMC, some of our regional partners, that way they can assist us that way people don’t have to get in the cold in their car, they can go to a building.," Timmons said.

Those regional partners include Monahans, Rankin, and Pecos.