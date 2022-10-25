Cold front makes impact on West Texas

Monday's cold front left much cooler air, winds and residents recovering from the damages.

ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon.

Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see.

Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust of 69 mph was recorded.

Many residents knew that the weather was going to take a turn for the worse and were thankfully able to put away or strap down Halloween decorations.

Rocky Guzman of Midland explained how he was able to stake down decorations, which prevented damage.

“My spouse, she was aware that the weather was going to get bad, so she came home early, got everything she thought was going to get damaged, put it up, and most of the other stuff was weighed down by heavy sandbags or staked down,” Guzman said. “But we kept an eye on everything throughout the day to make sure, and if anything else was getting kind of iffy, we moved it in or took care of it.”