Multiple viewers across West Texas reached out to NewsWest 9 saying they felt the quake.

TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The quake struck north-northwest of Toyah at a depth of 8.9 km.

This is the third strongest earthquake ever to strike Texas, and the strongest since 1995.