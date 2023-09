NewsWest 9 can confirm that a 3.0 earthquake was recorded seven kilometers southeast of Midland.

According to USGS, the earthquake was seven kilometers southeast of Midland.

We can't confirm what the root cause of the earthquake was, but an increase in fracking has corresponded with small earthquakes in West Texas in the past.