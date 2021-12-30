Weather, COVID-19 affecting some airlines across the country

More than 6,400 flights have been canceled since Friday.

MIDLAND, Texas — If it isn't the virus delaying or cancelling flights, it's probably the weather.

More than 6,400 flights have been canceled since Friday; over 1,000 of those cancelled on Wednesday alone according to flightaware.com.

The travel troubles have centered on a few airlines like United, Delta and JetBlue.

In a statement Delta said, “We apologize to customers for the delay in their travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible."

At Midland International Air and Space Port there were arrival and departure delays, but no cancellations.

Most cancellations have been to and from larger airports like in Dallas Fort Worth, Houston and Denver.

In a statement from Southwest Airlines, they noted the delays at the airport were from weather and not staffing issues, stating, "Today we are experiencing minimal cancellations (as background, right now we have fewer than 10 cancellations out of 3,600 scheduled flights), and some delays due to weather conditions in various parts of the country."

Some tips for successful travel during a time like this: