Starting next October, you won't be able to fly domestically without a driver's license with a gold star on it.

It's called a Real ID, and it's been around since 2005 in response to 9/11 to maximize security and identity fraud.

TSA is trying to spread the word with signs plastered around airports and other platforms, but 73% of Americans still don't have a real ID just yet.

"The shot clock is on! It is time for everyone to get the star," Todd Hauptli American Association of Airport Executives.

It's a concern that people are going to handle the matter last minute, but that's only going to congest DMVs even more than they already are.

"I don't like like long lines or a lot of waiting for hours on end, so I figured I'd be on the whole year ahead," Candice Burt frequent flyer.

So, how do you get it?

You can take a trip to your local DMV and bring four different forms of ID that include:

-A VALID LICENSE.

-PASSPORT.

-SOCIAL SECURITY CARD.

-BIRTH CERTIFICATE.

-UTILITY BILL.

-PAYROLL STUB.

-RENT OR MORTGAGE PAYMENT.

-OR MILITARY I.D.

Travelers who don't have a real I.D. by the deadline will still be allowed to fly using a passport, global entry card or military I.D.

"If your card does not have the star, you can continue to use the card after October 1, 2020, but it will only be accepted for state-related purposes such as driving (driver license only), banking, and voting. It will not be accepted as identification for federal purposes."

