Potential Interstate 27 expansion to Midland-Odessa would be an important connection

Along with other interstate projects, I-27 would take Midland-Odessa connectivity to the rest of Texas to over 80%. I-27 being a north-south connection is unique.

MIDLAND, Texas — For all the Red Raiders out there, the future pathway to Lubbock from Midland-Odessa could be that much easier.

Recently, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed an expansion of Interstate 27 that would include a segment in the Petroplex.

While there is no timeline on when construction could start, the project now just has to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives. Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman August Pfluger were a couple of leaders involved in helping push the project forward, which adds more connectivity to the Permian Basin.

Adding I-27 to Midland-Odessa is about much more than just another road.

“We really see it as an overall transportation network," said James Beauchamp, President of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance.

For the region, expansion creates more opportunity.

“Our work on improving I-20, I-10 and our connection to I-10, adding in I-14 and now I-27, what happens is -- Midland and Odessa then become connected to over 80% of the state’s population, over 80% of the workforce and over 80% of the GDP...via an interstate," Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp sees the benefits as mutual within the state.

“Being well-connected, even though it may seem like overkill in some ways -- all those different connections – really are important, and not just for us but for all those other areas," Beauchamp said. "Having access to the energy production capital of America is pretty important.”

What makes I-27 in particular unique is it being a north-south connection, and Midland Mayor Lori Blong knows the importance behind that.

“Connecting us with a north-south interstate allows us to have energy transfer for those areas, but it also allows free flow of transportation for the fuel and fiber and food that’s produced to the north of us – in the panhandle – and so it’s this interconnectivity that comes with I-27," Blong said.

Another road is another example of growth in West Texas.

“We want to make sure that we have responsible growth that is looking towards the future – that we’re able to care well for the population that lives here, but then also have safe roads and a safe future for the City of Midland," Blong said.

I-27 West would one day end up going right in between Midland and Odessa from the west along Highway 349 to Highway 1788, while I-27 East would go through Big Spring.