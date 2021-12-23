Midland Director of Airports discusses holiday travel tips to help reduce wait times

December 23rd is the busiest travel day until Christmas.

MIDLAND, Texas — From the roads...to the skies. We're days out from Christmas, and the holiday hustle is here.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Justine Ruff, Director of Airports for the City of Midland. She said the impacts of holiday travel can be seen at the Midland International Air and Space Port.

"We've had a big increase in traffic over last year for sure," said Ruff. "We are about 70 percent above where we were this time last year. Lots more people are in the terminal than there were in 2020."

Ruff told NewsWest 9 this time around a pattern is seen across airports everywhere.

"This time of year typically, not just this year but every year, it's a lot of non-professional travelers like families that only travel once a year," said Ruff. "They are not familiar with everything that it takes to get through the airport or get through the check point and it will take them a little extra time. If you are behind them it will take you extra time."

Ruff said that wait times increasing at the airport are normal so that is why allowing yourself extra time is something people should consider.

"We have a lot of aircrafts leaving around the same time which means a lot of people have to get through the security at once," said Ruff. "The best thing you can do is get here an hour and a half early, so you have plenty of time to get through a check point."

Ruff also offered some suggestions to get through the TSA check points quicker.

"To get through TSA quicker, try and wear shoes that are easy to remove," said Ruff. "Remember you have to take your jacket off, so take it off when you are in line. Don't have wrapped gifts in your bag cause if you have wrapped gifts in your bag they might have to unwrap them and that all takes extra time."

Overall, Ruff knows everyone wants to get to their destinations but she hopes people be mindful.

"The more you are prepared and the more you don't have things in your bag that shouldn't be there, the easier and quicker it will be to get through," said Ruff.