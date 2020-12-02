MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Air and Space port is set for another round of upgrades.

At the city council meeting held on February 11, officials approved an amendment to the airport's existing contract with Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper.

The amendment approves funding for four more projects to be completed at the airport.

The headline project is adding the 6th gate to the airport, aimed at helping the overcrowding at gate 5 which is currently used by American Airlines.

"They often have two aircrafts at the same time and have to sing the jet bridge back and forth, so hopefully this will ease it a little bit," said Justine Ruff, the Director at the Midland Int'l Air and Space Port.

The other project includes building a new road to serve commercial needs with the addition of gate 6, as well as a maintenance project, and the hiring of consultants for the development of a consolidated car rental hub.

Right now the first of two new parking lots at the airport remains under construction, despite a recent string of bad weather.

The first lot is expected to house between 200-300 cars and is expected to be finished in April.