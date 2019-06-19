According to the US State Department, at least nine American citizens have suddenly died in the Dominican Republic over the past year.

"The first thing that came out was a woman being physically attacked and I think that's what prompted people to come out about being sick and family members dying," said traveler Leslie Halford.

But people are still wondering if these deaths are related.

"What really frustrates me is they say the FBI is really involved in helping investigate but where is the identification of these trends, why haven't they released more information at this point?" said CW Porter, owner of Midland Amera Travel Network.

But there are similarities between the deaths with travelers suddenly dying at the same resorts and hotels.

Many have sparked a suspicion that a certain alcohol from mini bars and hotels is linked to the deaths.

"The lack of information coming out from both the resort side and traveler side, you know as far as this guy was a whiskey guy or a vodka guy what is his go to. Where is the information as far as what they're accessing, what is doing this," said Porter.

It's a chance that some travelers aren't willing to take.

"My sister-in-law was saying y'all are being weenies. But now we just spoke with someone who just came back from it and said they weren't able to relax. That's what tipped us over the edge of canceling," said Halford.

Although officials in the US and Dominican Republican have yet to confirm a solid connection, it's a sticky situation many still don't want to worry about.

"That's just not how you want to feel on vacation, especially when you spend so much money you take off of work you want to relax," said Halford.