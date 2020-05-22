ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott lifted air travel restrictions into Texas for those coming from states and major cities that have been considered COVID-19 hot spots. The change will take effect immediately, Abbott announced Thursday.

This is just in time for Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally that means a lot of travel, but because of COVID-19 travel will look different this year.

Since the outbreak started, air travel has been virtually halted-people flying has dropped 90% in the last month alone.

The governor implemented air travel restrictions as part of his executive orders in late March. Travelers who came from certain states known as hotspots and some major cities had to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.

Hotspots included cities in New York, Florida, Connecticut, Washington, and Georgia.

The same restriction applied for drivers coming from Louisiana, but that restriction was lifted earlier this month.

Last year, 43 million Americans traveled during Memorial Day weekend.

This year, roads are expected to be less busy than usual.

AAA won't issue a Memorial Day Travel Forecast for the first time in two decades.

If you plan on hitting the road during Memorial Day Weekend, you'll be paying a little more at the pump.

Statewide gas prices are up 6 cents, up to $1.60, even so this is the cheapest gas has been since 2003.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Gov. Abbott terminates all air travel restrictions related to COVID-19

TSA updating security procedures for summer travel amid coronavirus

US and Canada extend border shutdown to June 21