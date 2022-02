Traffic is being diverted to Tom Craddick Highway.

MIDLAND, Texas — A car accident has caused the closure of the northbound lanes of State Highway 349, north of Tom Craddick Highway, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

Traffic is being diverted westbound onto Tom Craddick, towards FM 1788.

The wreck is not impacting the southbound lanes of SH 349, and they will remain open.