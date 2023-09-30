West Texas traffic alerts for the week of Oct. 2

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — There are multiple traffic alerts starting Oct. 2 in West Texas.
In Upton County:
- On Oct. 2, crews will be performing Herbicide and Debris removal on SH 349 beginning at SH 349 and Midland County line and continuing south to Rankin city limits.
In Winkler County:
- On Oct. 3-5, crews will be performing pavement edge repair on SH 302
- Crews will be placing Herbicide on SH 115 beginning at the intersection of SH115 and one and a half miles northeast of CR 301 and continuing for four miles.
- On Oct. 5, crews will be sweeping various State-maintained roadways within Winkler County.
In Crane County:
- On Oct. 2-6, crews will be performing Pavement Rehab work on FM 1233 beginning one-half mile east of the intersection of FM 1233 and FM 1053 and continuing east for four miles.
In Midland County:
- On October 2, the eastbound entrance and exit ramps on SH 191 between Avalon and LP 250 will be closed for paving.
- On Oct. 3, they will be paving the intersection of Avalon/158 at SH 191. Work will be performed between 7 am to 6 pm. Obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving traffic in this work zone.
- On Oct. 2-4, crews will be clearing landscaping areas on SH 158 (mm 278-283) and SL 250 (mm 274-281).
- On Oct. 2-5, crews will be installing signs on BI 20 (mm 306-318) and IH 20 (mm 122-127) service roads.
- On Oct. 5, crews will be patching potholes on FM 1379 beginning at the intersection of FM 1379 and FM 307 and continuing south for six miles as well as other State-maintained roadways throughout Midland County.
In Ector County:
- On Oct. 4-6, crews will be performing sweeping and debris operations along IH-20 beginning at the Ector/Crane County line and continuing to Odessa city limits.
- Exit ramps on SH 191 and SH 302/West Loop will be closed for sign installation.
- SH 191-mile marker 264-268, main lane and shoulder.
- SH 302-mile marker 266-270 main lane.
In Reeves County:
- On Oct. 2-6, crews will be placing Herbicide along FM 1776 beginning at the intersection of FM 1776 and FM 1450 and continuing south to IH 10.