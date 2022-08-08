West Texas traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8

These alerts could impact commutes for drivers in Winkler, Andrews, Pecos, Reeves and Ector counties.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8. Read below for more information on the areas impacted.

Winkler County:

All of SH 302 between Standard Avenue and SH 115 will remain closed for the week of Aug. 8.

Westbound SH 302 between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. It will then be open for the rest of the week.

Andrews County:

The northbound lane of SH 115 will be closed Monday through Wednesday for road work to be done. Work will begin at FM 181 and go northeast.

Pecos County:

Lane closures will be needed Monday on US 285, about 10-12 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, for road work.

Lane closures will be needed Wednesday and Thursday on eastbound I-10, on the east side of Fort Stockton, for road work.

Reeves County:

Lane closures will be needed the week of Aug. 8 on the I-20 service road east of Pecos, near the Pecos River. Closures may move during the day, so drivers should expect delays and be mindful.

Ector County: