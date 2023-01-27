W. Louisiana Avenue concrete paving project to begin on Jan. 30

The project will start on the section between Mogford Street and Kent Street before moving on to the section between Kent Street and Garfield Street.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning drivers of a concrete paving project on W. Louisiana Avenue that could impact their commutes.

The transportation division will begin work on Monday by paving the section between Mogford Street and Kent Street.

Phase one is tentatively expected to take about four to six weeks. During that phase, the post office at 2315 W. Louisiana Ave. will be accessible from the north, from Kansas Avenue down Mogford Street.

The second phase will focus on the section between Kent Street and N. Garfield Street.