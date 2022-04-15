TxDOT traffic alerts for week of April 18

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Texas Department of Transportation has released the following traffic alerts that drivers should be aware of when planning their weekly commutes.
Midland County:
Crews will continue to work on the north and south service roads between FM 1788 and West Loop 250 the week of April 18. Drivers should watch for slow-moving construction vehicles entering and exiting work zone.
The eastbound righthand main lanes of I-20 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The westbound righthand main lanes of I-20 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will be placing concrete barriers on the righthand side of the highway.
Lane closures will be needed Monday on FM 307, as a crew resurfaces the westbound outside lane from just east of CR 1130 to the west about 4 miles.
Lane closures will be needed Tuesday and Wednesday on FM 1379 as a crew does maintenance work. Closures will move during the day and happen in both directions, so drivers should be mindful.
Winkler County:
On Tuesday, SH 115 traffic near the new bridge will shift from the west side to east side of the widened SH 115 pavement. This is part of the SH 302 overpass project.
Lane closures will be needed on FM 1232, between SH 302 and Wink, on Tuesday for core sample testing. Closures will move during the day, so drivers should be mindful.
As always, TxDOT asks that drivers #BeSafeDriveSmart by slowing down and obeying signs and flaggers to help #EndTheStreakTX.