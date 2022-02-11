TxDOT releases traffic alerts to expect in near future

The road work will impact areas of Midland County and Winkler County.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has released traffic alerts that drivers in two local counties should be mindful of.

Winkler County: The current detour for westbound SH 302 will remain in place through Tuesday, even as work changes some at the SH 302/SH 115 overpass project. See the graphic below for details.

Midland County: The four entrance and exit ramps on I-20, near Midkiff Road, are scheduled to be closed during the week of Feb. 14, and will remain closed for several months. Closures are needed so a contractor can build detours for the next phase of the overpass project at Midkiff. See the graphic below for details.

Midland County: Major changes are coming Feb. 28 for the I-20 project at CR 1250. It will affect traffic between West Loop 250 and FM 1788. See the graphic below for details.