TxDOT releases traffic alerts for week of March 7

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Texas Department of Transportation has released traffic alerts that drivers in several local counties should be aware of when planning their commute the week of March 7.
Midland County:
Entrance and exit ramps on I-20 near Midkiff will be closed for the next several months as work on the service roads continues. See the graphic below for more details.
An overpass project at CR 1250 will have overnight main lane closures Wednesday through Friday of the week for repairs and to move barriers. On Saturday, the south frontage road will begin one-lane, one-way traffic from FM 1788 to 1.7 miles east. See the graphic below for more details.
Lane closures will be needed on BS 158, or Andrews Highway, from Loop 250 to Wall Street for core sample testing on Tuesday.
Winkler County:
SH 115 will be open on the week of March 7, but SH 302 traffic will be detoured. In the meantime, westbound SH 302 will take Standard Avenue to SH 115 and eastbound SH 302 will take County Road 207. The rest of the detour will alternate between two routes on SH 115 or SH 302. See the graphic below for more details.
Crews will be working at the intersection of SH 302 and SH 18 in Kermit on Tuesday.
Pecos County:
Lane closures will be needed on westbound Interstate 10 near SH 190 for maintenance work on Tuesday.
Drivers in the areas listed should Slow down and obey signs and flaggers.