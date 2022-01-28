TxDOT releases traffic alerts for week of Jan. 31

Drivers in Ector County, Martin County and Andrews County should be mindful of a few traffic changes for road projects.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has released traffic alerts in several local counties during the week of Jan. 31. A spokesperson with TxDOT said the start of each of these projects will depend on the weather.

Ector County: Paving operations will close the through lane of the SH 191 westbound service road and the northbound through lane of Loop 338 on Monday. During the change, traffic will be restricted to one left turn lane on the SH 191 westbound service road and one northbound lane on Loop 338.

Martin County: Lane closures will be needed on Monday, as crews work on FM 26, just east of FM 3263.

Andrews County: Lane closures will be needed on Tuesday, as crews work on the intersection of SH 128 and FM 1218, near the New Mexico state line.