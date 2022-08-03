TxDOT releases traffic alerts for 2 West Texas counties

Drivers should be aware of these projects in Midland and Reeves counties when planning their commutes on Thursday.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released traffic alerts in two West Texas counties that could impact road conditions Thursday.

Midland County: Tom Craddick Highway, SH 349, will be closed between FM 1788 and SH 158 for part of the day Thursday. Detour signs will be in place.

The northbound FM 1788 detour will take traffic to SH 158, then back down to the SH 349 reliever route. Westbound traffic on Craddick Highway will have to go north on SH 158 to FM 1788.

Reeves County: Lane closures will be needed Thursday on eastbound BI-20, between SH 285 and Eddy Street. Drivers should expect delays. Closures may move during the day, so remain mindful.