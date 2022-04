First the westbound, then the eastbound lanes will be closed for a one-day project.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released a one-day traffic alert, starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., for a road project on State Highway 191.

First, the main lanes of westbound SH 191 will be closed so crews can fill in rumble strips and reduce noise just west of Loop 250.

After the work on the westbound lanes is completed, the same thing will be done on the eastbound side.