The change will be in place from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released a traffic alert that will impact drivers on I-20 from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m.

Westbound main lane traffic on I-20 will be shifted to the service road area.

Ahead of the change, there will be alternating left and right westbound main lane closures from Cotton Flat Road to just west of Midkiff Road for striping work.