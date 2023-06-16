x
TxDOT Odessa issues traffic alert between LP 250 and Midkiff Road

The closures will take effect Monday and Tuesday during the nighttime.
Credit: TxDOT Odessa

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT Odessa has issued a traffic alert on I-20 between LP 250 and Midkiff Road effective on Monday and Tuesday.

The eastbound right main lane between Jasmine Drive and Midkiff Road will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to relocate safety barriers.  

The north frontage road between Warehouse Road and Midland Drive will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.  

Drivers are encouraged to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving vehicles in these construction work zones.

