TxDOT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Loop 250 overpass

This new overpass is part of a project to help try and make Midland's roads safer.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new Loop 250 overpass at County Road 1140.

This new overpass is one part of a partnership by the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Midland Development Corporation to help make Midland's roads safer.

There will also be overpasses built at CR 1150 and CR 60.

This is all part of a 10-year project, and the overpass alone took around two years to complete.

"Safety is enhanced because you have fewer conflicts," said Gene Powell with TxDOT. "You have people underneath with signals being able to transfer at the intersection. But this is a free flowing road that is going over the intersection, which is a much safer concept. You don't have the conflicts at the intersection because you've separated some of the traffic and that's a huge deal."

Several speakers were invited to attend this ribbon cutting, including Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and MOTRAN President James Beauchamp.