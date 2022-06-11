TxDOT announces traffic alerts starting June 12

The traffic alerts include Midland, Ector, Terrell and Martin counties.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of.

Midland County: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road.

Ector County: Because of the I-20 bridge hit Friday, the outside southbound lane of West Loop 338 over I-20 has been closed in an abundance of caution.

Lane closures will also be needed starting at 9 p.m. Sunday at East Loop 338 and Highway 191 as traffic signals are replaced.

Terrell County: US 90 will have lane closures Tuesday through Thursday as crews works between mile markers 320 and 322, a few miles east of the US 285 intersection.

Martin County: I-20 in Stanton will have daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday for work on signs between mile markers 156 and 157. On Monday, the eastbound outside lane will be closed, followed by the westbound outside lane on Tuesday, the eastbound inside lane on Wednesday and the westbound inside lane on Thursday.