TxDOT announces traffic alerts for several West Texas counties

Drivers should be aware of the traffic changes listed on Thursday and Friday.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of when planning their commutes Thursday and Friday.

Midland County:

Only one westbound main lane of I-20 traffic will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as crews connect the main lane detour to the north service road. By Friday morning, both lanes of main lane traffic will be shifted to the north service road to allow for the construction of the overpass at CR 1250.

The detour is located west of West Loop 250. The detoured main lane traffic will have two lanes of travel on the service roads. A concrete barrier will separate the detoured main lane traffic from a single lane of local traffic on the service roads. These detours are scheduled to last approximately 14 months.

Reeves County:

Crews will be working on eastbound I-10, just east of the intersection with Highway 190 on Thursday. Drivers should expect lane closures.

Ector County:

Crews will be sweeping I-20 Thursday and Friday. Drivers should expect lane closures and delays. Work will take place in both directions throughout most of county.

Crane County:

Crews will be working at the intersection of FM 1601 and FM 1233 on Thursday and Friday. Drivers should expect lane closures and delays and avoid the area if possible.