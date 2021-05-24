TxDOT announces seal coat project for several counties

The project will run through early June. A list of the areas impacted is available here.

TEXAS, USA — In a press release, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that beginning Tuesday there will be a seal coat project spanning several local counties through early June.

According to TxDOT, seal coating is key in prolonging the life of these roads.

Due to the rough condition of the roads being worked on during the project, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The locations being worked on, as well as predicted dates for the work, are listed below.

MAY 25-26

Terrell County: 32.9 miles of RM 2400 from the Pecos County line to Highway 349.

MAY 25-27

Pecos County: 23 miles of the Interstate 10 frontage roads from 2.1 miles east of Highway 190 to the Pecos River (Crockett County line).

MAY 27

Terrell County: 18.2 miles of RM 2886 from the Pecos County line to RM 2400.

MAY 28

Reeves County: 3 miles of Highway 17 from 0.1 miles east of FM 3078 to the Jeff Davis County line.

MAY 28 and JUNE 1

Ward County: 14.7 miles of Highway 115 from Spur 57 to FM 1776.

MAY 28 and JUNE 1-22

Pecos County: 33.5 miles of the Interstate 10 frontage roads from Highway 67 to RM 2886.

JUNE 1-2

Ward County: 11.2 miles of Spur 57 from Interstate 20 to Business Interstate 20.

JUNE 2

Ward County: 7.7 miles of FM 1233 from Highway 18 to Crane County line.

JUNE 3

Ector County: 8.8 miles of FM 1936 from Highway 158 to Highway 302.

JUNE 3-4

Ector/Crane counties: 7.2 miles of FM 1601 from I-20 to Highway 329.

JUNE 4

Ector County: 5.9 miles of FM 866 from Highway 158 to Highway 302.

JUNE 5