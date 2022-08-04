x
Traffic signals at Highway 385, North Loop 338 set to go live

All lanes on Highway 385 will also be opened.
ODESSA, Texas — The traffic signals at Highway 385 and North Loop 338 in will go into full operation Friday after the morning rush hour.

The signals are part of a project to build an overpass that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385.

The overpass has been in use for a few weeks, and the Texas Department of Transportation says remaining work on the project should have very little impact on traffic flow.

Drivers are encouraged to be extremely cautious when driving in the area as the transition is made.

