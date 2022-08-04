Traffic signals at Highway 385, North Loop 338 set to go live

All lanes on Highway 385 will also be opened.

ODESSA, Texas — The traffic signals at Highway 385 and North Loop 338 in will go into full operation Friday after the morning rush hour.

The signals are part of a project to build an overpass that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385.

The overpass has been in use for a few weeks, and the Texas Department of Transportation says remaining work on the project should have very little impact on traffic flow.