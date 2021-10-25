Traffic alerts for the week of Oct. 25

Keep an eye out for these road and shoulder closures across several local counties.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has released road and shoulder closures across several local counties for the week of Oct. 25. Read below for more information on the areas impacted.

Winkler County: Lane closures will be necessary on Highway 115, south of Highway 302, for a few miles as crews work in the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. TxDOT asks that drivers stay mindful, as closures may move during the day.

Midland County: Shoulder closures will be necessary in both directions of BI-20, from FM 1788 to east of La Force, for inspection work on Tuesday.

Pecos County: A westbound lane of Interstate 10, near FM 2886, will be closed for repairs during the day on Wednesday.