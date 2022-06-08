Traffic alerts issued in Reeves, Upton counties

Car wrecks and low visibility due to blowing dust have caused the closure of roads in both areas.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 4:39 p.m., TxDOT reports that FM 869 in Reeves County is reopened.

The Texas Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts in Reeves and Upton Counties for car wrecks and low visibility caused by blowing dust.

Reeves County: The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed FM 869 due to multi-car crash between I-20 and FM 1934. Northbound traffic will be detoured down FM 1934 and southbound traffic will be directed back toward Pecos.

Upton County: SH 349 from mile marker 362 to mile marker 366, near FM 2401, is closed due to multiple crashes and blowing dust. RM 1555 from mile marker 290 to mile marker 292, near FM 2594, is closed due to low visibility.