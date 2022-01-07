Traffic alerts for the week of Jan. 10

TxDOT has released some projects for drivers to be on the lookout for across several local counties. They are also asking for community feedback on Loop 338.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has released information on several road projects drivers across West Texas should be aware of when planning their commutes the week of Jan. 10.

They are also asking for the public's feedback on the Odessa Loop 338 Corridor. To participate in the survey, click here .

Winkler County: A steel girder lift operation will significantly impact traffic the next five weeks on the SH 302/SH 115 overpass project. Starting Monday, eastbound SH 302 traffic will be detoured to County Road 207 and SH 115 to avoid the work area. See the image below for more details.

Martin County: Crews will be repairing edges on SH 137, a few miles north of I-20, on Monday.

Ward County: Crews will close an eastbound lane to work on the center median of I-20 in Monahans on Tuesday.

Andrews County: Crews will be working on the intersection of SH 128 and FM 1218 Tuesday and Wednesday. Drivers should expect delays.

Ector & Midland Counties: Crews will be performing tests on I-20 and BI-20 throughout both counties on Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers should watch for mobile operation.