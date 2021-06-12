Traffic alerts across the Permian Basin

TEXAS, USA — Here are the traffic alerts for this week in West Texas:
Martin County
- Lane closures will be needed on December 6 and 7 on Highway 176 between FM 829 and FM 1212.
- Lane closures will be needed on December 8 and 9 on Highway 176 between FM 829 and Highway 137.
Ward County
- On December 7, crews will be patching and cleaning bridges along I-20, east of Monahans at overpass for Park Road 41 and BI-20 interchange,. Only one outside lane location will be closed as this work is happening.
Winkler County
- There should be no changes to traffic control during the week of December 6 on I-20 in relation to the overpass project at Highway 302 and Highway 115.
Midland County
- There should be no changes to traffic control during the week of December 6 in relation to both the overpass projects at Midkiff Road and County Road 1250.
- Lane closures will be needed on December 7 as repair work is being done on south service road on BI-20 near SCR 1120.
- Overlay work on Cotton Flat Overpass and jug handles on I-20 service roads will close overpass and lanes at times on December 8.