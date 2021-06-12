Traffic alerts across the Permian Basin

All of these projects and closures will be starting or taking places the week of 12/6-12/10

TEXAS, USA — Here are the traffic alerts for this week in West Texas:

Martin County

- Lane closures will be needed on December 6 and 7 on Highway 176 between FM 829 and FM 1212.

- Lane closures will be needed on December 8 and 9 on Highway 176 between FM 829 and Highway 137.

Ward County

- On December 7, crews will be patching and cleaning bridges along I-20, east of Monahans at overpass for Park Road 41 and BI-20 interchange,. Only one outside lane location will be closed as this work is happening.

Winkler County

- There should be no changes to traffic control during the week of December 6 on I-20 in relation to the overpass project at Highway 302 and Highway 115.

Midland County

- There should be no changes to traffic control during the week of December 6 in relation to both the overpass projects at Midkiff Road and County Road 1250.

- Lane closures will be needed on December 7 as repair work is being done on south service road on BI-20 near SCR 1120.