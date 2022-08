TxDOT says the road closure is from Grandview to Dixie.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Westbound lanes on BI-20 in Ector County from Grandview to Dixie are closed due to downed utility poles.

TxDOT says they are looking to get eastbound lanes open and use them for two-way traffic. This repair work should take most of the day.

OPD says there should be delays throughout the day and some intersections may still be without power. Drivers should treat those areas as a 4-way stop.