TxDOT asks that drivers keep an eye out for flaggers and changing warning signs in the work zone.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that traffic on SH 302 and SH 115 will be rerouted on Wednesday, as crews continue placing concrete on an eastbound bridge deck.

For more information on the project and detours, see the graphic below:

Detours will change after Wednesday, as concrete pump trucks move.