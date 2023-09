For people living in Reeves County, prepare for traffic. Crews will be working on new signals in the intersection of US 285 and 7th St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — In the intersections of US 285 and 7th St., along with 12th, will be put in all-way stop beginning Monday.

Crews will need to complete work on new signals at those intersections.

So, prepare for traffic and the Texas Department of Transportation advises everyone to obey traffic control signs, watch out for workers and use caution when traveling through those intersections.