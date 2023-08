Night time paving will happen along the eastbound lane on I-20 from 1788 to Loop 250 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Night-time paving on the eastbound frontage road on I-20 from 1788 to Loop 250 will progress Monday night through Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One-lane traffic will remain open and shift from the right lane to the left lane Wednesday morning.