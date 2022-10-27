Construction zones pose extra risk for drivers

With several ongoing road projects in West Texas, motorists need to pay close attention.

MIDLAND, Texas — No one likes dealing with traffic that comes from construction. It causes congestion and can even cause more crashes.

"Construction is evolving," said Chane Blandford with the Midland Police Department. "So they change the lanes, they move stuff around, and we're repetitive people by human nature, we're repetitive. And when you change something, you have to pay attention, and that's where you're seeing a slight influx of crashes because people aren't paying attention, they're used to the construction being set to the the way it has been the past couple of months."

When it comes to driving through construction, put your full focus on the road.

"In construction zones please slow down, be attentive, look at the car in front of you and the car in front of them," said Blandford. "Don't be on your phone, don't be reaching back helping your kids out, pay attention."

If you do experience a crash in a construction zone, try to move your vehicle out of the area and only call 911 if someone is injured.

"If your vehicles are mobile, get them out of the way," said Blandford. "If you can pull into a parking lot, pull into a parking lot, call the non-emergency number, let them know you're involved in a wreck because the roadway's clear now."

Driving safely in a construction zone keeps accidents down and workers safe.