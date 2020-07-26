Texas Department of Transportation launches “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation has launched the "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles," campaign to alert drivers of the risks motorcyclists face.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has launched the "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles," campaign to alert drivers of the risks motorcyclists face.

The campaign is also to alert the drivers of the precautions to take to protect other motorists as well as themselves.

Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles is a campaign that will remind drivers that motorcycles are small and can be hard to see.

In 2019, 412 motorcyclists were killed in Texas, with the highest fatality numbers being in Odessa, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Lubbock, and Corpus Christi.

The number of motorcycle traffic crashes in 2019, was 37, which resulted in six motorcyclist deaths and seven motorcyclists being seriously injured.

Midland faced a total of 28 motorcyclists crashes, resulting in one death and six serious injuries the same year.

In response to the crashes that have taken place on the roads, TxDot has released a checklist on what drivers should do to prevent vehicle/motorcycle crashes. The list includes: