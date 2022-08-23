Texas Department of Transformation announces anti-drunk driving Labor Day/End-of-Summer campaign

Campaign will step up efforts to identify and arrest drunk drivers in weeks leading up to Labor Day.

TEXAS, USA — As part of its "Drive Sober. No Regrets" drunk driving prevention campaign, the Texas Department of Transportation will be working with law enforcement officers statewide to identify and arrest drunk drivers.

The step up will be occurring in conjunction with Labor Day weekend alongside the end of the summer and will range from Aug. 19 to Sep. 5.

TxDOT's campaign aims to remind the drivers the consequences of drunk driving. It also reminds people that, should they get charged with a DUI, the can face fines, jail time, probation or even a loss of license.

Last year, Texas had more than 25,000 DUI-related crashes, resulting in 1,100 deaths and 2,560 serious injuries.