Temporary traffic signals to be placed at intersection of WCR 118, SCR 1210

The project is set to prepare for the closing of the Midkiff Bridge in mid-April.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County will be placing temporary traffic signals at the intersection of West County Road 118 and South County Road 1210, or S. Midkiff Road.

The project is aimed at helping traffic moving both north and south of SCR 1210 before the closing of the Midkiff Bridge in mid-April.

In a press release, the county took time to acknowledge the calls they have received about the inconvenience that the closure of the bridge at Midkiff Road and I-20 causes.

They also reminded the public that Midland County does not have jurisdiction over the bridges along I-20.