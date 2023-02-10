Temporary bypass installed along 100th Street

ODESSA, Texas — A road closure on 100th street between Andrews Hwy East Service Road and Holiday Drive will starting on Oct. 2.
There will be a temporary bypass installed in this area to make sure the traffic continues to flow. The closure is expected to last for one week and is phase two of a four-part road project being done in the area. A new water main line will be installed across 100th street during this phase.
People should expect delays at this time and look for alternate routes. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.