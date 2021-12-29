Several wrecks on I-20 leave eastbound traffic at a standstill

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: The crashes have been cleared.
Odessa police are working several crashes along I-20 eastbound, between Crane Avenue and Grandview Avenue, according to the Odessa Police Department.
A semitruck lost its cargo on I-20, just east of Dixie Boulevard. At least two other wrecks occurred as a result of backed up traffic from the cargo.
The accidents have eastbound traffic at a standstill.
There are currently no reports of any injuries and OPD said officers are attempting to clear the roadway as soon as possible.