Several wrecks on I-20 leave eastbound traffic at a standstill

Odessa police are on scene attempting to clear things up as soon as possible.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: The crashes have been cleared.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Odessa police are working several crashes along I-20 eastbound, between Crane Avenue and Grandview Avenue, according to the Odessa Police Department.

A semitruck lost its cargo on I-20, just east of Dixie Boulevard. At least two other wrecks occurred as a result of backed up traffic from the cargo.

The accidents have eastbound traffic at a standstill.