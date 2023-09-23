Several traffic alerts in West Texas starting Monday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Starting Monday there will be multiple traffic alerts in the following counties: Midland, Martin, Crane, Winkler and Pecos.
In Midland County:
- On Monday and Tuesday, there will be pavement repairs conducted on IH 20 westbound driving lane east of Midland about four miles west of the Martin/Midland County line.
In Martin County:
- On Monday and Tuesday, there will be pavement repairs conducted on FM 1208 from the intersection of FM 1212 and continuing for about three and a half miles.
- On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be pavement repairs on SH 176 beginning a half mile east of the CR 59 intersection and continuing for two miles.
In Crane County:
- From Monday to Sunday (9/25-10/1), construction crews will be performing a road rehab project on FM 1233 beginning a half mile east of the FM 1053 intersection and continuing for two miles.
In Winkler County:
- From Monday to Friday (9/25-9/29)
- Crews will be clearing debris on FM 1232 near the airport and continuing for four miles.
- Crews will also be placing herbicide on various state-maintained roadways in Winkler County.
- Finally crews will be applying a fog seal on SH 18 beginning at the FM 1232 intersection and continuing south for nine and a half miles to the Winkler/Ward County line.
In Pecos County:
- From Monday to Friday (9/25-9/29), crews will be placing herbicide on IH 10 beginning at the West County line of Reeves/Pecos and continuing past the intersection of IH 10 and FM 2023 for seven miles.